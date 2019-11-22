Presents FUR Pets gives back to animals in need

The folks behind an at-home kennel in Pittsfield are helping the community give back to animals this holiday season.

A Place FUR Pets will be holding several pet supply drives in the area all starting next weekend.

"As humans we all enjoy getting gifts. Why can't our furry friends have the same opportunity," said Steff Valente.

"Presents for pets was a great idea for the shelters because they need presents inside the shelters," said Brandy Vintinner, owner of Place FUR Pups.

November 30, 2019 10am - 2pm Tractor Supply in Palmyra for Spirit's Place in St. Albans - cat supplies please

December 7, 2019 10am - 3pm Tractor Supply in Dover Foxcroft for PAWS in Milo - cat supplies please

December 14, 2019 9am - 1pm Tractor Supply in Waterville to help the AniMeals program.

December 14, 2019 4pm - 7pm Dysart's in Pittsfield for the Somerset Humane Society.