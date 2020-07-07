Piscataquis County Sheriff's will have a new home after large donation

The old Key Bank in Guilford is about to become the newest facility for the Piscataquis County Sheriff's Department.

When Piscataquis County Sheriff, Robert Young got a phone call from the credit union, he says he was overjoyed.

"I listened to that and then I had to repeat back to her to make sure I understand that right. We have been for years trying to find a permanent home for our law enforcement," said Robert Young, Piscataquis County Sheriff.

"Our dispatch center is in a secure location inside the county jail. The 911 system and just good judgment says that that's not a good scene. And this is going to give us an opportunity to have a place to house that," said James White, Piscataquis County Commissioner Chairman.

With this donation, the county will not have to purchase the building with taxpayer dollars.

"It's bad enough with jobs lacking, with businesses not being able to function. We're worried about who do we tax and much do we tax next year. This has taken a big load off our minds," said James Annis, Piscataquis County Commissioner.

Maine Highlands says a huge motivation to make this donation, was how the department responded after an armed robbery right down the street back in 2007.

"They were there for us, they were there instantly. They did everything correctly and for days and weeks and months afterwards they were there riding through our parking lot, coming in and asking the tellers how are you doing," said Rhonda Taylor, President of Maine Highland Federal Credit Union.

"I can't say thanks enough, it is an extraordinary gift. But I think it needs to be viewed as not just a gift to the Sheriff's Office or to the county, but to the people," said Young.

The Sheriff's Office hopes to begin moving in by the beginning of September.

County officials added that the building has been kept in great condition, and was even heated through the winter.

The purchase of the building was also a bond question this Tuesday, but regardless of how it is voted on, the donation from Maine Highland will go towards buying the building.