Piper Mountain Christmas Trees begins tree-picking season

There no better decoration than a fresh Christmas tree to bring the holiday spirit home.

Piper Mountain Christmas Trees has begun their tree picking season.

Now until Christmas Eve families are invited to the farm to pick out their own tree, cut it, then bale it securely for the ride home.

Pre-wrapped trees are also available, and with help from other tree farms, 300 trees will be donated to South Carolina for Trees For Troops.

“The best part of it truly is having people come and have a really good time,” says Mac McCullen, the owner of Piper Mountain Christmas Trees. “Seeing the smiles on their faces and getting that affirmation that they had a great day today and it was so much fun. That’s what we’re looking for. We want to give them an experience they’re going to remember.”

Tips for keeping your tree green all month long are to cut an inch and a half from the base after arriving home and to give your tree plenty of water.

