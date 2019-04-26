Pinwheels take over Dover-Foxcroft to raise awareness for child abuse

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

On Friday, the women of the GFWC Miosac Club in Dover-Foxcroft put out over 150 pinwheels to help raise awareness.

The pinwheel is a national symbol of the great childhoods all children deserve.

The idea was introduced by Prevent Abuse America in 2008 through the Pinwheels for Prevention campaign.

"The pinwheel is the symbol of our childhood and the toys that we played with when we were children, so that's why the powers that be, which would be GFWC International, chose that symbol, so hopefully we will make a difference" said Minnie McCormick of the GFWC Miosac Club.

The women's club says they have been putting the pinwheels out around town for five years now.

They hope to continue the tradition for years to come.

To learn more about Pinwheels for Prevention visit: https://preventchildabuse.org/