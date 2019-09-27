"Pink pumpkins for the Cure" go on sale next weekend

The pink pumpkins from Palmyra are back again.

Pat White is selling pink pumpkins with all of the proceeds going to the cancer foundation "Champion the Cure."

He says he started growing them a little late this year so they aren't all pink yet, but by next weekend they should be.

Over the past two years, Pat's Pink Pumpkins for the Cure has raised $4,200 for cancer research.

"It's awesome, and I'm glad that he invited me in to join and do it," said Jo-Ann Brown, who lost her sister to cancer and has been apart of this event since the start. "And I enjoy coming here and seeing all the people, and talking to the people. People always talk to you -- oh, my sister's had this, or I'm a survivor of this many years. You just get to see so many people at different stages of their cancer."

The event will be on Saturday, October 5th from 9:00a.m. to 4:00p.m. at 1178 Main St. in Palmyra.

For more information, visit their Facebook event page (https://www.facebook.com/events/429932904316878).