Pink Camaro event to benefit local cancer resource center

It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month and you're invited to have your picture taken with a pink camaro in Ellsworth.

Darling's Chevrolet is holding a pink Camaro event Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

You can take a photo with the Chevy Pink Cares Camaro and sign their pink plate memory and tribute sign.

For each photo taken, Darling's will donate $5 to the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center in Ellsworth.

You'll also be entered into a drawing to win a one-hundred dollar Visa Gift Card or an oil change and tire rotation package from Darling's.

Darling's associates say their goal for the event is simple.

"Ultimately you know, get as many people out here. Let's get together and get as much money as we can because I think this is a cause that affects everyone in the state of Maine," explained Jason Hardison, Sales Associate at Darling's Chevrolet.

The Chevy Cares Pink Camaro will be on display through Monday.

Photos must be taken during the event tomorrow to be eligible for donation and drawings.