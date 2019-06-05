Rep. Pingree delivers speech recognizing Maine D-Day Veteran

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree spoke on the House floor Wednesday to recognize a Maine D-Day Veteran.

Charles Norman Shay is a 94-year-old Penobscot tribal elder who helped to liberate France and protect Europe from Nazi control in World War II.

Shay has returned to Normandy, France this week for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

He was 19 when he was part of the force that stormed Omaha Beach.

"Armed with only his medical supplies, Mr. Shay charged Omaha Beach dozens of times, pulling struggling soldiers from the sea, bandaging wounds, making splints out of pieces of wood, or comforting soldiers through their final moments," said Pingree.

Shay has received the Bronze Star, Silver Star, and Legion of Honor, making him the first Native American in Maine with that distinction.

Last year, the people of France honored him by dedicating a park overlooking Omaha Beach in his name.

He makes the trip back to Normandy every year to remember his fellow soldiers.