Pine Tree Camp providing 'virtual' camp experience

The Pine Tree Camp provides a year-round connection through its Facebook page when summer camp is not in session.

In late March, the camp expanded it’s Facebook page to include the “Camp to You” initiative, providing a variety of virtual activities that bring the camp experience directly to campers' living rooms.

All week long, campers are able to take part in virtual campfires, arts and crafts, and even a weekly virtual dance party.

“It gives them an opportunity to come together, and we’ve seen campers that haven’t come to camp in years, that are engaging with us,” said Dawn Willard-Robinson, Pine Tree Camp Director. “We had a camper from California access one of our camp fires last week. So it’s really pulling people from all over.”

