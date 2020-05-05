Pine Tree Camp cancels summer sessions, offers alternatives

Every summer, more than 650 Maine children and adults with disabilities attend Pine Tree Camp in Rome.

This summer will be a little different.

Pine Tree Camp has made the decision to cancel all traditional camp sessions this year.

The camp had already started offering “Camp to You” virtual programming in March but now they are expanding that initiative.

Campers can now register to receive curated activity boxes to go along with the online sessions.

In July they plan to launch the Adventure Day Pass program which will allow limited numbers of people to access the camp property.

Hiking, boating, fishing, and swimming will all be offered.

Camp Director Dawn Willard-Robinson says it's important to stay connected.

“Some different activities, and we have a couple miles worth of accessible nature trails here on site. So we know it’s going to be an important thing for people to have a chance to be able to get outside and we know that some of the people that we work with over the course of the summer every year will really need that accessibility that we’re able to provide here at Pine Tree Camp.”

You can find more information at pinetreesociety.org or on their facebook page.