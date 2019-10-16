Pilot injured in plane crash in Dexter remains in hospital

The pilot of a plane that crashed in Dexter Wednesday was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities say 78-year-old Rodney Wright of East Corinth was taxiing in his World War I replica plane when it happened.

They say he wasn't planning on flying Wednesday.

They think he may have caught a strong gust of air which flipped the plane.

"Maybe it did lift in the air a little bit for him, and when it did come down, it looks like the wheel struts broke and flipped over," said Roger Nelson, Dexter Municipal Airport Manager.

"It was quickly determined that maybe we outta get a LifeFlight helicopter in the air. LifeFlight was on scene in less than 15 minutes. They stabilized the patient and have since taken him to Eastern Maine Medical Center," said Matthew Connor, Dexter Fire Chief.

The runway at Dexter Municipal Airport is closed, and the FAA has been notified.

The Department of Environmental Protection was also on scene.