Pies galore: Folks line up for annual UCP of Maine Pie Sale

Wednesday folks lined up for UPC of Maine's annual pie sale...

Held at the Airport Mall hundreds of pies are donated and baked to sell to the community the day before Thanksgiving.

UCP of Maine is a local non-profit committed to helping children and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities.

All proceeds go to the organization.

With many different kinds to choose from, there was a pie for everyone.

"It's great because where it is a holiday fundraiser for us it makes people feel good to come in and support UCP of Maine and get a great deal on a pie at the same time."

This year was a record-breaking year for UCP with nearly 200 pies available.