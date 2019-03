Thursday was National Pi Day, a celebration of that numerical constant that begins with the date, 3-14.

Some young chefs celebrated the day in the kitchen.

Kids at the Bangor Public Library's Cook's Corner fittingly prepared a pie.

We stopped by as Ingrid, Mary, and Andrew whipped up a chocolate delicacy.

Cook's Corner is a program for teen foodies who love to cook, talk about food, and learn to make different things.

They have a class each month.