Photojournalist Patrisha McLean to open exhibit on domestic violence

A powerful, personal exhibit on domestic violence is getting ready to open in Augusta.

Photojournalist Patrisha McLean is installing her multi-media exhibit, Finding Our Voices, at the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine.

The Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence is also a part of the project.

We talked to her Monday about speaking out about the abuse she says she endured and about giving other women a voice through her exhibit.

"Sometimes, this is abuse that happened decades ago and they've kept it buried this whole time. Sometimes, they just got out a few months ago and it's hard to speak up. They're doing it because they want to help other women. I really commend them for standing up with me on that basis to do that. It feels very empowering and it feels very freeing," she said.

The interactive exhibit will be open to the public Tuesday.

There will be a grand opening reception Thursday at 5pm at the Holocaust and Human Rights Center located on the University of Maine Augusta campus.