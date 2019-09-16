Phone service disruption

Some customers in the Bradford, Hudson area are now without land line phone service.

An official with the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office confirmed that anyone on the 327 exchange are experiencing a disruption to their service.

They say the problem is a network issue, but they are trying to identify the source of the problem.

They are asking customers to only use their cell phones at this time, but can try the land line as a last resort.

