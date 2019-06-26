Thousands attend Phish concert in Bangor

Phish-fanatics have made their way north for the next stop on the band's summer tour.

Thousands of people are taking in the first show of a two-night stay in Bangor.

The rain held off for awhile Tuesday evening.

Bringing a lot of people down to the waterfront to check out food and merchandise vendors.

Including the Richardson family who came all the way to Maine for the first time from Indiana.

Ryan and Kristen Richardson tell us they've loved going to Phish shows for years now, and are excited to share this experience with their sons.

"We actually flew out this morning. so, early morning to make it to the show tonight."

"We just love the love of this music and what it teaches the kids, in terms of camaraderie and creativity."

Phish will be back on the waterfront Wednesday night.