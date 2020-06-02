Philosophy professor speaks about history of racism, protests

A University of Maine philosophy professor suspects the protests and riots we've seen across the country would be just as intense in an environment without COVID-19.

Doug Allen talked with us about the history of protests in Maine.

He cited a 2003 protest on the Bangor waterfront that drew about 1,500 people opposing the Iraq war.

Some wonder if the coronavirus and high unemployment rate are adding fuel to what's been playing out since George Floyd's death.

But Allen calls 400 years of systemic racism its own kind of pandemic.

"It has a long history but of course it's also a unique moment. There's something very different about what's happening now, the spark. It's been all too easy over the centuries and generations to say well it's unfortunate but it's not my problem."

Allen hopes that the rage and unrest can be used to move toward a better world.