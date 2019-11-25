Philip Clark found guilty of murder



Guilty of murder.

That's the verdict a jury handed down to a Hampden man accused of killing his sister-in-law in July of last year.

Closing arguments began this morning in the murder trial of 56-year-old Philip Clark.

Philip Clark shot Renee Clark 10 times.

His defense never disputes that, but did say she pushed him over the edge and that his altered state of mind caused him to kill Renee.

The prosecution maintaining that Philip Clark had every intention when he entered Renee's apartment with a gun of killing her.

"Philip Clark did not go to Renee's apartment to scare her. He went there to kill her. If you're going to go scare someone, why bring at least two clips? Philip Clark wanted Renee Clark dead," said Lisa Marchese, Asst. Attorney General.

"Mr. Clark is asking for your recognition and understanding that Renee Clark did not deserve to die. But he's also asking that you understand that this is case is about something different. This case is about how his condcut was driven by forces beyond his control," said defense attorney David Bate.

Philip Clark's defense tried to have him convicted of manslaughter but the jury ultimately decided that Philip Clark intentionally murdered Renee.

Philip Clark faces 25 years to life in prison.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.