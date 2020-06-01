Phase 2 of Maine's Reopening Plan now underway

Phase Two of Governor Mills' plan to restart Maine's economy began on June 1st.

Restaurants in Penobscot County can now resume dine-in services so long as certain safety measures are in place. Twelve other Maine counties started in-person dining on May 18th under the Rural Reopening Plan. Restaurants in Cumberland, York and Androscoggin Counties are still only permitted to offer takeout and outdoor dining service.

Phase Two also calls for the cap on gatherings to lift from 10 people to 50.

Other openings in Phase Two include:

-Lodging for Maine residents and out-of-state guests who complete quarantine guidelines

-Camprounds/RV parks for out-of-state residents who complete quarantine guidelines

-Day camps

-State Park campgrounds

-Coastal State Parks, with some services

-Community sports

-Tanning salons

-All retail businesses