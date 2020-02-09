Pets got their pictures taken for Valentines Day

Dog owners in Belfast got to get their furry friend's picture taken today.

The Loyal Biscuit Company hosted a special pet photo session just in time for Valentine's Day.

Owners could bring their pets in and get their photo taken by a professional photographer.

Props were provided alongside a special backdrop suited perfectly for the holiday.

Photographer Chris St. Pierre says it's a great way to celebrate the love between people and their pets.

"I love the idea of having pictures of your dog because you know what? Whether you're single or not, you can still love your puppy and it's unconditional love," says Chris St. Pierre, the photographer.

To set up your own photoshoot for your pet, or just to look at some of the other cute animals from the event, go to chrisinfocus.com.

