Petition submitted asking Maine lawmakers to come back to work

A petition containing signatures from more than 3,000 Mainers was submitted Tuesday, asking for lawmakers to come back to work.

The Maine Policy Institute sent the document to House Speaker Sara Gideon and Senate President Troy Jackson.

The group would like to see the Legislature reconvene and consider emergency legislation regarding medical licensing and telehealth rules that were suspended by Governor Mills not long ago.

They're also asking for a reform of the emergency executive power that is allowed to the Governor.

And they've made suggestions on how the state can spend the remaining CARES Act funding.