Pet owners be aware of what ice-melt products you use this winter

When it's icy, we often use salt to melt it, but that salt can affect our furry friends.

Most ice-melt products contain sodium chloride or calcium chloride, which can irritate a dog's paw or be harmful if they ingest it.

Betsy Hallett, manager of the Central Aroostook Humane Society, says that there are things you can do to keep your pet safe.

"You can either get them use to wearing some little dog booties or use the salt that is pet friendly," said Hallet. "I know that it will burn them, and it will cause them to lick them, they'll get blisters and sores. Technically, there is salt made to de-ice, that is pet friendly."

According to Accuweather.com, if a dog ingests less than 1 ounce of sodium chloride per 2.3lbs of their body weight, they could die. That means a dog that weighs 4 pounds would only need to eat 2 ounces of ice melt with sodium chloride for it to be fatal.