Pet of the week

North Florida Animal Rescue is a group of dedicated volunteers that help rescue animals from high kill shelters in the Panhandle area of NW Florida. The volunteers help network, transport, foster, and take the animals for needed vet services and anything else needed to save the urgent animals. They help with the dogs and cats when they have no other place to go. "We try and don't quit until the animals have found a forever home."

North Florida Rescue is a foster-based rescue which means they do not have a shelter facility. They don't have hours and rely on volunteers who all work full time jobs. If you would like to make an appointment to see a dog in foster care, please submit an application and once approved, our fosters would be happy to accommodate you.

To get started:

1. Fill out an adoption application. Once we receive the application, a representative will be in touch.

2. Pass applicable checks (vet, landlord and home visit)

3. Set up a meet and greet!

4. ADOPT!

The adoption fee includes your dog/cat to be up to date on vaccines, dewormed, microchipped, spayed/neutered and current on monthly flea/tick/HW preventatives. The adoption fee also includes transport costs.

Dogs

7 years and under $425

Over 7 years $350

Kittens/Cats

Under 6 months $195

6 months to a year $145

Over a year $75

Contact 207 838-4170 or visit nfrmaine.org