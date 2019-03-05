BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Eric Chambers of Old Town Animal Orphanage was a guest in our TV5 Studio on Tuesday morning but it was his guest, an 11-year old female cat named Babe that got all the attention.
Babe is now up for adoption.
Pet of the week
By News Desk |
Posted: Tue 9:18 AM, Mar 05, 2019 |
Updated: Tue 9:30 AM, Mar 05, 2019
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Eric Chambers of Old Town Animal Orphanage was a guest in our TV5 Studio on Tuesday morning but it was his guest, an 11-year old female cat named Babe that got all the attention.