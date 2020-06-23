Pet food pantry available at Bangor Humane Society

Pet food is available in Bangor for those in need.

The folks over at the Bangor Humane Society want to remind pet owners they're here to help.

They are always receiving items like food, litter, and blankets for their pet food pantry.

They also have supplies for critters, too.

Making ends meet has been even more difficult for people due to the pandemic.

They want people to know the resources they have available.

Kathryn Ravenscraft, Dir. of Development Bangor Humane Society, said, "It is an especially important right because animal companionship is so valuable during times of stress and so for us to be able to help animals stay in their homes, that's what we want. That's what we are here for. It really great to be able to offer that service"

They are accepting donations which can be dropped off in the lobby.

Partial bags of food are accepted, too.

Right now, they are open for adoptions by appointment.