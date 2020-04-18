Pet Rescue in Caribou gets large donation

Coronavirus has not only made it hard for people to buy essentials for themselves, but also for our furry friends.

According to Norma Milton, the president of Halfway Home Pet Rescue, they received a huge donation of food from The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

They are giving some of the food to local police departments to help pet owners who need assistance.

"We hope it helps out those families that are in such a tough bind that they're having to choose whether or not to be able to buy the food for their animal or turn it into a shelter," Milton said. "We want to prevent that, it's time everybody…we got to work together. "

Milton says that they donated to Caribou Police Department and will be donating to Fort Fairfield police department on Tuesday.