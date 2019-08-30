Peru man faces more charges after powdery substance tests positive for fentanyl

Authorities say a man from Franklin County is facing more charges after drugs found during a routine traffic stop tested positive for fentanyl.

43-year-old Erick Tidswell of Peru was pulled over in New Sharon in March and charged with driving after suspension and drug possession.

Police say when they searched his vehicle, they found Suboxone along with another white powdery substance.

Test results that came back last month determined that substance was fentanyl.

Tidswell is now charged with aggravated drug trafficking.

He's already in the Androscoggin County Jail serving time for another crime.

He'll be transferred to Franklin County once that sentence is done.

