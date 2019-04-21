UPDATE: Person hit by train in Biddeford

A man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Biddeford on Sunday, according to police.

The 42-year-old male victim has yet to be identified. Officers were called to the train tracks between Westmore Ave. and Pomerleau St. around 4:00 p.m.

Biddeford Police say the man had been walking southbound on the tracks at the time but didn't add any details about what led up to the incident. Police say passengers were on the train at the time.

The railroad tracks are still closed, although the train involved was moved from the scene.

Biddeford Police are working with railroad police to investigate