Perry home destroyed by fire, man dies of smoke inhalation

Fire officials say one man has died after fire tore through a home in Washington County on Sunday.

it happened in the town of Perry around 6 that morning.

Authorities say they believe the victim is 32-year-old Bradford Preston, Jr., who lived at the Golding Road residence.

Officials say the man died of smoke inhalation but they say additional tests will be conducted before they can positively confirm his identity.

Investigators say the fire started in the ceiling of the home.

Two others who lived there were not home at the time of the blaze.