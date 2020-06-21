Pepino's had a special treat in store for Father's Day.

They hosted a special Father's Day pop-up, where customers could stop in and grab food to go, or dine on the patio.

Pepino's worked in collaboration with Bissell Brothers Brewing Company and Portland Pie Company to serve up all types of good food and drinks for a special day.

Business owners say that working together is a fun way for small businesses to help one another during a tough time.

Susan Stephenson, the owner of Pepino’s said, "with the pandemic, we've really had to think outside the box to keep our businesses going, to keep our customers happy, so we've tried to do different collaborations with local popular breweries and other businesses. Just thinking outside the box, trying to be creative, and also have some fun."

"And I think there's strength in numbers, strength in just the conversations during a time like this, reaching out to everybody I know in the brewing industry and "What are you guys seeing? What are you dealing with? What's working for you, what's not working for you?" Those sorts of conversations and camaraderie are invaluable to me." Said Matt Robinson, the general manager at Bissell Brothers.

On top of special events, Pepino's is also doing no-contact curbside takeout.