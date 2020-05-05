Pepino's, Portland Pie Company team up for Cinco special

May 5th, also known as Cinco De Mayo!

A big economic day on the calendar for many restaurants.

While this isn't what they had hoped for, we found people are trying to make the best of it.

Teamwork and community.

That's what TV5 found in Downtown Bangor.

Pepino's and Portland Pie Company decided to team up.

They offered a special Southwest Cinco Pizza and Pepino's to go margaritas.

You could get Pepino's regular menu items, too.

They figured people would have been looking forward to this day, and while it might not be the same as year's past, it doesn't hurt to work together.

"If it's good for downtown Bangor, it's good for Portland Pie, and that's good for all of us," said Portland Pie GM Gerard Murphy. "Susan brought this idea to me, and I thought it was a home run, so we just went for it."

"It's definitely fun," said Pepino's owner Susan Stephenson. "We have music. Our staff is excited to see your customers. There are new patrons as well. Everyone's being super patient and happy. They are glad they can get Pepino's, Portland Pie and also to go margaritas."

In case you were wondering, there are strict rules around selling to go alcoholic beverages including that it must go along with a food order.

And the Southwest Cinco Pizza, that is a Southwest ranch base, with pico de gallo, jalapenos, and chorizo.