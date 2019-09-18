People with opiate addictions can now get help at the MDI Hospital

People with opiate addictions can now get help at the Mount Desert Island Hospital emergency room.

The hospital is offering suboxone for patients in the ER.

Hospital officials say it lets them stabilize patients earlier.

The hope is this will fill a gap in opioid treatment.

The hospital is one of only a handful in the state offering this program in the emergency room.

"As they stabilize, because the goal is to keep them on the medication because it's in credible how well that prevents withdrawal symptoms. It also really curtails cravings so people can get back to their lives," said Dr. Julian Kuffler, Director of Education at MDI Hospital.

This is a collaborative effort including Healthy Acadia which is helping provide free treatment for folks without insurance.