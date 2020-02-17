People show kindness in Bangor on National Random Acts of Kindness Day

Kindness is all around us.

We stumbled upon people surprising others with lunch in downtown Bangor on Monday.

Another person was heading to the hospital with her dog to cheer up a friend.

“He loves the dog. He just adores her. She really brings his spirits up and she loves him so it's very, very nice,” said Karin Lifgren with her dog, Little Orphan Annie.

Some of the favorite acts of kindness we heard about were shoveling a neighbor’s driveway, surprising others with flowers and paying for coffee for others in the drive-thru.

"I think they're just like a bring thing to brighten up your day. A random thing that you don't expect,” said Jack Robinson.

