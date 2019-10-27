People of Hermon learn about safety and health at Community Health Festival

The Hermon Volunteer Rescue Squad held a festival this morning to raise awareness about public safety.

The first-ever Hermon Community Health Festival was put together by the squad to give the people of Hermon a chance to learn safety and health tips and get to know the local ambulance team.

It had a craft fair, live demonstrations, and a barbecue.

Organizers say the festival was all about bringing the community together.

"We just want to make a positive influence in the community, make us well known throughout the community, and have some fun with it, so we brought in craft fair vendors and things like that to get other people known as well," says Kristin Parker, an EMT for Hermon Ambulance.

To learn more about the Volunteer Rescue Squad, go to hermonambulance.org.

