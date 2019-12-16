People line Main Street for Bucksport's Parade of Lights

Bucksport's fourth annual Parade of Lights is in the books.

Lots of people braved the cold and watched as more than 25 floats cruised down Main Street.

They stopped at the Bucksport Town Office for judging.

Prizes were given out to the first, second and third best holiday display.

“It’s been a tremendous success and every year. We have more and more people that show up every year and more and more floats that participate. Everything is great," Firefighter Chris Grindle said.

Ellen Shorey added, "We just love to support our community and they always have great floats. Just a lot of good times."

The parade's organizer says this tradition will continue for many years to come.