People in Maine showing fraud no mask cards

The U.S Attorney for Maine says some people in Maine have been handing out cards claiming that the they are exempt from face mask requirements... the cards are phonies..

According to a newly released report , U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank. people have been showing these cards that include the the Department of Justice seal.

This is a federal crime.

The fraudulent cards threaten hefty fines.

The Department of Justice also is aware of postings or flyers on the internet making the same claims.

If you think you've seen one contact authorities.