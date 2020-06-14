The Unitarian Universalist Society held their "Ringing Bells and Feeding Souls" drive today

People in Bangor got a special concert and a chance to give to the community today.

It was for the Unitarian Universalist Society's monthly "Ringing Bells and Feeding Souls" drive, where people could donate food and listen to a chimes concert from the church.

All donations were given to the Ecumenical Food Pantry in Bangor.

The church says that drives like this give people a great chance to help those in need.

"We're a community of people who care for each other, and I think people sometimes are frustrated when they're socially distancing and not being able to get out of their homes. They want to do something to help each other out, and this is providing people that opportunity to come out and help their fellow Bangorians," said Reverend Andrew Moeller.

The Society will continue to have it's food drive on the second Sunday of every month for the foreseeable future.

