People go bald to raise awareness and funds for cancer research

Razors were ready to go at the University of Maine Campus as people lined up to support childhood cancer research.

Event Organizer, Daniel Norwood, said, "Everyone is affected by cancer. Everyone has a connection to someone."

People headed to the University of Maine campus Wednesday to support the St. Baldrick's Foundation.

A razor takes off inches and inches of hair.

Student at the University of Maine, Colby Kreider"It's okay, it's just hair. It will grow back."

But, with that is a smile, knowing they're helping to raise awareness and money for childhood cancer research.

"You think of these children who were like 6, 7, 8 years old, and they have to go through something that adults struggle with," Norwood said. He added, "Imagine a child going through that."

A personal connection for Winnie Winters makes it an easy decision to get her head shaved. She said, "I am a five-year breast cancer survivor, so kids shouldn't have to go through chemo.". I have friends who have lost people, children to cancer. You know, we need to find a cure for cancer."

Everyone has their own story to tell. "I had a childhood friend who passed away from cancer, so just raising awareness is good," explained Kreider.

This is Alyssa Urquhart's 5th year shaving her head said, "My freshman year, I saw this event, and I looked at people shaving their heads and I said, why would anybody ever do that?"

Alyssa Urquhart had a change of heart. "I couldn't imagine not doing it at this point. There are kids out there that don't have a choice to be bald, circumstances beyond their control," explained Urquhart. "Shave our heads in solidarity with them to show them that bald is beautiful and that it doesn't make you less beautiful to not have hair."

Norwood said, "Whether you're local, whether you're visiting from a different state, you can donate, volunteer, shave your head. There are so many ways to get involved and make a difference for children."

For more information, visit, https://www.stbaldricks.org/.