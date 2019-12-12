People compete for Gingerbread House Champion title

People put their gingerbread house decorating skills to the test at Hero's Sports Bar and Grill in Bangor.

Lots of fun candies were available for folks could decorate their houses with.

Of course, no gingerbread house would be complete without icing!

Some worked in pairs, and others decided to work alone so they could keep the title of Gingerbread House Champion all to themselves.

The co-owner of Hero's says this is a fun way to get people ready for the holidays.

Co-owner, Christina Paradis, said, "I think it's a great opportunity tog et together with people that maybe you don't see all the time. It's nice to unwind and do something different, and have a good time."

If you missed out today, Hero's has another fun holiday-themed event coming up on the 17th.

That one is all about decorating sugar cookies.

More information can be found here:

https://www.facebook.com/events/2605360829700038/