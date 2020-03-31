People are showing their creative sides in Quarantine Crafters group

Heather Burgess the creator of Quarantine Crafters and says she was inspired by the popular Quarantine Karaoke to create the group.

She says it's really all about something different to do for people during this time of social distancing. It's a place for artisans to show their work, a place for home crafters to share things they're working on, even a place for families to get inspired and get outside to collect materials and work on something new together.

"I have a lot of crafty friends and I just wanted a place where we could all share everything. My hope is that it just lifts someone's day and gives them something to do. It gives somebody something to do during the day since we're all cooped up. It's a change and you need an outlet and something they can do with their kids if they're home."

Heather teaches stained glass classes for adults.

You can see her beautiful creations she made with some driftwood found on the beach.

It's a public group so anyone can join.