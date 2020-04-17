Penquis still offering services to children affected by someone's opioid use

Penquis is still offering free services to help children and youth who have been affected by someone’s opioid use.

In-person help is on hold because of the coronavirus, but it's available online or over the phone.

The Youth Victims of Opioids program is possible because of a grant through the Department of Justice.

Online Activity Groups are Monday through Friday.

Kids can meet with a counselor and participate in different activities.

Derek Herder, Program Manager says, “School for a lot of kids, that is their community. So, they aren’t getting that right now and a lot of times for those kids teachers are that one stable adult. So we are trying to kind of step in there and provide a daily stable adult that they trust and talk too about whatever is bothering them that day.”

This free program is for anyone up to 18 years old living in Penobscot or Piscataquis counties.

To learn more you can visit penquis dot org.