Penquis providing services for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

​April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Penquis continues to provide services despite COVID-19.

The theme this year is #Iask.

Rape Response Services - which is under the umbrella of Penquis - is doing a virtual art exhibit with art from survivors.

They're asking for more pieces, too.

They also have a window decorating contest and anyone can participate.

The winner is the one with most likes on their Facebook Page and should be inspired by this year's theme.

You can find a variety of services online and emergency services are always available.

Amanda Chambers says, “Reach out if it is safe when it is safe and we are here for you and your community is here for you in any way that you need them to be. Safe nurses are still available. Whenever it looks safe for you, we’re here.”

To learn more and how you can participate on the window decorating contest you can visit Penquis on Facebook.

To submit pieces of art you can email them to rrsinfo@penquis.org.