Penquis program hopes to supply 1,200 students with backpacks

The push is on to help at least 1,200 kids get ready for school with a new backpack.

Penquis continues to collect supplies for students in Penobscot, Piscataquis and Knox Counties.

A backpack is a necessary back-to-school item, yet it is also one of the most expensive. The "We've Got Your Back" program provides backpacks to children from families facing financial challenges to help them prepare for the school year. The backpack may be the only new item a child has when they return to school.

Organizers are planning for 1,2000 backpacks to be available for pick up the third full week in August. Penquis relies the donations from local businesses, organizations and individuals for this backpack drive. School supplies that have been collected will also be distributed.

The deadline to register for a backpack has passed but Penquis does offer a waiting list and any leftover supplies will be given to those on the list after August 22nd.

For more information contact Penquis at 973-3500 or log on to penquis.org.