Penquis offers support programs for parents and families,

April is Child Abuse Prevention month.

Penquis is turning to the internet to continue providing help to families during this time.

Their Child Abuse and Neglect Council (CAN Council) is offering different options.

Among them, online e parenting classes, support groups, recovery support, and even a ‘boot camp’ for new dads.

They say it’s all part of supporting their goal to make great childhoods happen.

“It’s never mattered more than right now." says Kara Hay, Penquis CEO. "We know that COVID 19 has created a lot of stress and uncertainty. And when that happens the risk for child abuse and neglect goes up.”

Jessica Lanphere, CAN council community educator, says there's lots of ways to get involved.

“We are also about to launch our family bingo. So that will start on April 6th and once a day we’ll post a video with some sort of fun family activity.”

Families that participate in the bingo can be entered to win a gift card.

More information can be found on the Penquis Facebook page and website.

penquis.org