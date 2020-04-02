Penquis makes changes to HEAP eligibilty

Penquis officials are making temporary changes to the Home Energy Assistance Program to help more Mainers.

They say it will make it easier for some people who have lost income due to the pandemic to qualify for benefits.

HEAP helps families and individuals with the costs of heating their homes.

The change will open up eligibility for people who would normally be ineligible due to household income levels.

They're urging people to reach out and see if they could benefit now.

"We are all in dire straits at this time, so, please, please, please call," says Lynn Lugdon, HEAP Manager.

"These times are really unprecedented and there's a lot of uncertainty. Please know our hearts are with all of yours and that we're here to support you as we all go through this," says Kara Hay, CEO of Penquis.

This change is in effect through May 1st, 2020.

Penquis is still taking applications over the phone.

They say emergency funds are still available until April 30th.

Heating season applications have been extended until July 15th.

