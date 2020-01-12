Penquis continues to support community in new year with help of donations

Since the fall, folks at Penquis have been working overtime to provide for local families - from school backpacks to Thanksgiving turkeys to Christmas presents for kids.

And the need for help is still out there in the new year.

Penquis provides help to the community through more than 70 programs by acting as a bridge for those who are experiencing financial or life hardships.

The Penquis coat program offers free new or gently used coats to anyone who stops by a Penquis location. Donations are in desperate needed now that winter is here. Coats can be dropped of at any Penquis office.

Heating assistance is also offered through Penquis. When times are tight and the weather is cold, some people may have to choose between necessities like food and medicine or paying for heating oil. Community donations can help people avoid those decisions.

Transportation, especially for children, can also be a challenge. Some don't have rides to medical appointments. Others may not be able to get to child care so their families can work or go to school.

Financial donations are always accepted for Penquis programs. You can go to penquis.org and click on the "Donate" button, then choose where you'd like your money to go.

Penquis wants to help families who have overextended financially during the holidays, too. The MaineStream Finance program allows people to meet with someone and talk about budgeting to get back on track.

Information on all of these programs and more can be found on the Penquis website.