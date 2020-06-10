Penquis celebrating NeighborWorks Week

June is homeownership month.

Penquis is celebrating NeighborWorks Week.

​NeighborWorks is a national organization that helps with housing initiatives.

Their goal is to help people buy or refinance a home.

According to Maine Stream Finance, interest rates are at a historic low making it the perfect time to buy a home.

Chris Linder, CEO, Maine Stream Finance says, “We often help folks purchase homes through classes and counseling. We also help folks who get into trouble through foreclosures or through eviction.”

​To learn more, you can visit penquis.org.