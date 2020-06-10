Penquis celebrating NeighborWorks Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - June is homeownership month.
Penquis is celebrating NeighborWorks Week.
NeighborWorks is a national organization that helps with housing initiatives.
Their goal is to help people buy or refinance a home.
According to Maine Stream Finance, interest rates are at a historic low making it the perfect time to buy a home.
Chris Linder, CEO, Maine Stream Finance says, “We often help folks purchase homes through classes and counseling. We also help folks who get into trouble through foreclosures or through eviction.”
To learn more, you can visit penquis.org.