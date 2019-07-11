Penquis breaks ground on new facility

Penquis is undertaking a seven million dollar housing development project.

Today they held a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction on the new Stephen B. Moores Village.

The new facility will be home to thirty-nine one-bedroom apartments for adults age 55 or older.

The project is an effort to meet the need for affordable housing for older adults in the Bangor area.

"Housing in Maine is pretty darn difficult." said Kara Hay, C.E.O & President at Penquis. "In fact, we have an older population and our housing is older and pretty expensive. So if you don't have access to affordable housing, it's hard to have a healthy, happy life. Having a place like Stephen B. Mooer's Village, and continuing to develop affordable housing, helps to make sure people have the best quality of life they can."

Penquis plans to have the building complete by December of 2020