Penquis: Transportation Assessments

Penquis is in the process of conducting a community needs assessment, and we are hearing from communities that transportation is a vital need in each community.

While we are hearing a variety of individuals, the majority of transportation needs seem to be with:

• seniors

• individuals with disabilities

• veterans

• children

People need transportation for a variety of reasons including:

• medical care

• treatment

• dialysis

• getting healthy food

• childcare

Our experience tells a great solution to help with the transportation needs in our communities is to have a strong volunteer driver program. We want to invite members of the community to get involved and meet. If you or someone you know is looking to make a difference in the community and someone's life, becoming a volunteer driver could be a perfect match. Penquis is currently taking applications for volunteer drivers to meet this community need.

There are numerous benefits to becoming a Penquis volunteer driver above and beyond the mileage reimbursement that volunteers receive, including; making a difference in someone life; improving the quality of life for someone else, feeling great about yourself; making our community a healthier community.

If you are interested in becoming a Penquis volunteer driver, you can access the eligibility on Penquis website on the volunteer tab or call Jessica at 207-974-2404.>