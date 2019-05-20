Penquis: Transportation Assessments

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penquis is in the process of conducting a community needs assessment, and we are hearing from communities that transportation is a vital need in each community.
While we are hearing a variety of individuals, the majority of transportation needs seem to be with:
• seniors
• individuals with disabilities
• veterans
• children
People need transportation for a variety of reasons including:
• medical care
• treatment
• dialysis
• getting healthy food
• childcare
Our experience tells a great solution to help with the transportation needs in our communities is to have a strong volunteer driver program. We want to invite members of the community to get involved and meet. If you or someone you know is looking to make a difference in the community and someone's life, becoming a volunteer driver could be a perfect match. Penquis is currently taking applications for volunteer drivers to meet this community need.
There are numerous benefits to becoming a Penquis volunteer driver above and beyond the mileage reimbursement that volunteers receive, including; making a difference in someone life; improving the quality of life for someone else, feeling great about yourself; making our community a healthier community.
If you are interested in becoming a Penquis volunteer driver, you can access the eligibility on Penquis website on the volunteer tab or call Jessica at 207-974-2404.>