Penquis: October 7, 2019

Homeowners who qualify for the federal heating assistance program, Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) or have received emergency heating assistance last year can be eligible for this program.

The Assurance 16 program:

Provides information on how to reduce energy usage

After attending a class provides basic materials and education on to help save energy in the home (energy efficient light bulbs, smart power strip, and other weatherization materials)

Can provide referrals for other community and Penquis resources if needed

Can provide financial literacy support to help with other cost saving

The program runs for up to one year. It includes one class and in home visits.

For more information contact Lisa Jipson at Penquis at 207-973- 3664 or email at ljipson@penquis.org or Mike Gould at 973-3658 mgould@penquis.org

