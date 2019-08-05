Penquis: Backpacks needed

Penquis has a record number of school age children registered this year with a growing waiting list. We have an upcoming event with the United Way of Eastern Maine on Saturday, August 10th- Fill the Bus that we will be featuring.

We've Got Your Back is in it's 11 year of helping children go back to school feeling prepared for the new year, providing a backpack and basic school supplies. We will serve approximately 1,500 this year throughout our service area!

Families will spend an average of $685 per household to get ready for a new school year. This kind of expense is just not a possibility for many families struggling to meet basic needs.

Program is made possible by donations of individuals, business and organizations that give generously.

Ways people can help

• Make an online donation at www.penquis.org – Donate tab.

• Text GIVEABACKPACK to 44321

• Drop off a backpack and supplies at a Penquis office near you (Bangor, Lincoln, Dover-Foxcroft and Rockland)

Upcoming Event hosted by United Way of Eastern Maine and sponsored by Infinity Credit Union -NEXT Saturday – August 10 at Target

• Fill the Bus (with backpacks and school supplies)

Saturday, August 10, 10 AM - 4 PM at Bangor Target - Old Town Canoe has generously donated a canoe for this event. For those who give a donation, their name will go into a drawing for the canoe. We will be giving it away at the end of the day.

Cyr Bus donated generously made the bus available.

Donations Accepted until August 16!